DiRienzo’s Bakery to offer free bread Thursday morning

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local bakery in downtown Binghamton is sharing its signature bread Thursday.

DiRienzo’s Bakery and Deli, located across from NYSEG Stadium, is giving away a free loaf of bread to anyone who needs food tomorrow from 9 until noon.

The establishment is still open, and still has some of its popular dishes available, including its City Chicken and homemade donuts.

The local business has several different kinds of bread to choose from, including Italian bread.

President Tony DiRienzo says people need to be patient about ending the lockdown.

“I’d like to see it open and get people here, but I’d hate to see them do it too soon, for everything we have done up to this date, go to waste. I’m fortunate that I am still here, and I hope I can be still here where a lot of people, competition, whatever, they either can’t stay in business,” says DiRienzo.

DiRienzo says it all came down to giving something back to the community.