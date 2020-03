The Most Reverend Douglas J. Lucia, Bishop of Syracuse, has granted all the faithful of the Diocese of Syracuse a dispensation from the law of abstinence for the Fridays of Lent this year.

This is being done to assist people who may have difficulties in shopping for food or other reasons which would make this practice difficult at this time.

Parishioners are reminded the Fridays of Lent remain days of penance and prayer, which is needed now more than ever.