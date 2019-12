BINGHAMTON, NY – The dinosaurs are back from extinction and roaring into Broome County.

Dinosaur World Live is coming to the Forum in Binghamton in February.

The child-friendly show takes the audience into a pre-historic world.



It features life-like dinosaurs such as the Tyrannosaurus Rex, Triceratops and Microraptor.



There will be a meet and greet with the dinosaurs after the show.

The show is February 7th at 6:30.



Tickets go on sale Friday at the Arena box office or at Ticketmaster.com