Dicks Sporting Goods to close all stores for two weeks

From: Dicks Sporting Goods Stores

In support of the nation’s efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, DICK’S Sporting Goods will temporarily close all retail locations for two weeks, starting at the close of business today, March 18. We are planning to reopen Thursday, April 2.

This includes our DICK’S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream stores.

We will remain open and ready to serve our customers via our mobile apps and online, and through our new Curbside Contactless Pickup service at our DICK’S and Golf Galaxy stores.

During this time, our curbside pickup option will be available to customers between 9AM and 6PM, seven days a week.

We realize the impact a closure can have on our teammates, and this is not a decision we made lightly.

To help alleviate challenges during this temporary closure, we will be providing full pay and benefits during this two-week time frame for all teammates.

Our company has always done what’s right for the safety of our communities. We look forward to reopening and serving you in person soon.