Dicks Sporting Goods opens new fulfillment center

CONKLIN N.Y -After experiencing great success with its distribution warehouse in Conklin, Dick’s Sporting Goods has come back for a second helping.

The sporting goods retailer cut the ribbon on its new fulfillment center today, bringing the structure up to almost 1 million square feet and adding an additional 150 employees.

While the structure that was built 2 years ago supplies the chain’s individual stores, the added section fills orders that come directly from customers over the internet.

Vice President for Supply Chain George Giacobbe says 60 percent of Dick’s customers are in the Northeast.

He says locating in Greater Binghamton, with access to multiple interstates, will cut down on delivery times by up to a day and a half.

“So right from the beginning we took the opportunity to say hey if we add on to it, utilize our existing inventory we like the workforce in the area and like I said, we have deep routes in the community, we wanted to do the expansion. And it’s done everything we’ve expected right from the beginning,” said Giacobbe.

Dick’s Sporting Goods was founded by Dick Stack over 70 years ago and the company had its first distribution center just down the road in the Broome Corporate Park.

Stack’s daughter Kim Myers says her late father would marvel at the technological advances of the new facility.

“Let’s just say that when they’re looking for a place to build something like this, our area might have had a slight advantage over every other area because this is where my dad started in 1948. It’s always been home and we’ve always been committed to our hometown,” says Myers.

The new fulfillment center has state-of-the-art robots that help to pick and store items.

Dick’s is looking to add a lot of seasonal workers to keep up with the anticipated holiday demand.



It’s holding a job fair on Saturday from X to X.