Dick’s Sporting Goods Open teams up with SUNY’s Got Your Back

BINGHAMTON, NY – With no tournament held this year, the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open is continuing to find ways to fulfill its charitable commitments.

The Dick’s Open once again partnered up with the State University of New York system for the SUNY’s Got Your Back program.

Today, members of the DSGO staff helped fill comfort bags, which are handed out to victims of violence.

The bags contained 21 self-care items, including a toothbrush and toothpaste, lotion, as well as information on local support services.

Dick’s Open Tournament Director John Karedes says this is another example of how the tournament continues to give back to the organizations they have worked with for years.

“We’ve wanted to stay, and felt we’ve needed to stay, relevant. No one wants us to disappear, and we aren’t looking to disappear. We’re going to be bigger and stronger in 2021. But, in the meantime, we want everyone to know that we’re part of this community. We’re still raising money for those charitable organizations that normally receive funding because of the tournament. We’re here to stay,” says Karedes.

Karedes says that they will have put together close to 500 bags by day’s end.

The bags will then be distributed to different agencies throughout Broome County as well as the Syracuse area.