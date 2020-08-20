Dick’s Sporting Goods Open hosts chicken BBQ

VESTAL, NY – Despite not being able to play the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open this year, the tournament staff created a way to look after their charities.

The Dick’s Open staff hosted a drive-thru barbecue for the charities that rely on funds generated by the annual golf tournament.

Brooks House of Barbecue was on hand to grill up and serve chicken platters to those who preordered in drive-thru fashion.

Tournament director John Karedes helped organize the sold-out event, and he saw this as an opportunity to make sure that those who help the community were taken care of as well.

“You can tell by the numbers that the groups just embraced it and more importantly the community did. Like many things that happen in this community, really speaks volumes about the resilience that we have here locally, as far as looking to support organizations that ultimately are going to help our community,” says Karedes.

Among those who purchased chicken dinners were members of the Vestal Elks Lodge 2508.

The group then donated those dinners to area police departments.