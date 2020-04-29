Dick’s Sporting Goods Open cancelled for 2020

The area’s largest annual sporting events will not tee off in August.

The 2020 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open has officially been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tournament director John Karedes made the announcement via Zoom conference call earlier today.

The PGA Tour Champions event has been played at En-Joie Golf Club in Endicott every year since 2007.

With the tournament still nearly four months out, Karedes states that the decision to cancel the event simply came down to logistics.

While it is disappointing, Karedes believes that for the sake of all those involved, this was the right choice.

“So, at the end of the day, we all live here in our community. This is home, and we’re going to get through it together. The Southern Tier has endured past tough times, and this is no different. But, we’re here as part of the community, and we want to do right by the community with which we live,” says Karedes,

This marks only the second time the tournament has not taken place at En-Joie since 1971, dating back to the B.C.Open days.

In 2006, the event was still played, but due to severe local flooding, it was moved to Verona instead.

Karedes did confirm that the Dick’s Open will be back on the schedule for the 2021 tour cycle.