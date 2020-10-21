Dick’s Open 2021 sets its date

ENDICOTT, NY – The Dick’s Sporting Goods Open now officially has a tee time set for next year.

Typically played at En-Joie in mid-August, Dick’s Open week will get underway June 28th, 2021, with the tournament itself teeing off Friday, July 2nd and concluding on the 4th of July.

Along with the new dates comes a new 50th anniversary logo, featuring characters from Endicott native Johnny Hart’s B.C. comic strips.

The tournament week will begin nearly 50 years to the day the first Broome County Open was played back in 1971.