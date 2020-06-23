Diane Testani’s Hair Salon reopens

VESTAL, NY – As more local businesses reopen in our area, a hair salon in Endicott is finally enjoying its new location on Vestal Avenue.

Diane Testani’s Hair Salon was scheduled to open its new place in the middle of April, but the virus pushed everything back to the end of May.

In order to comply with CDC guidelines, the business had to change some things, including washing capes and towels after every use.

She also has plexiglass separators between each station, and signs to indicate if a station is clean or not.

Owner and Stylist Diane Testani says almost all of her employees had to stop working because of the virus, with many returning.

“Very stressful. In a lot of businesses, people have not returned to work due to the extra income that they are getting. I lost a person myself during COVID, so it’s just, it’s different, but it’s great to be back, really,” says Testani.

Testani says her business was busy the moment she reopened.

She says lots of people in the area have had their first cut since the virus closed everything.

You can call 786-9182 for an appointment.