Destination NY: Animal Adventure

HARPURSVILLE, NY – With many local entertainment venues closed and annual events canceled, people from Greater Binghamton, and all over the Northeast, can still visit an international celebrity right here in our area.

NewsChannel 34’s James Atherlay shows us how April the Giraffe and the rest of the inhabitants of Animal Adventure Park are welcoming back fans.

The park outside of Binghamton has begun its 8th season, after not knowing what its future looked like.

Having found a way to host its guests safely, Park Owner Jordan Patch says they can get back to business.

Animal Adventure Park Owner Jordan Patch says, “Every year, it’s the same answer. It’s watching our guests come in, hearing the ooh’s and ah’s, seeing the excitement of children, and having them experience what’s been added, what’s new and what’s been improved on.”

There are lots of things visitors can do as they come to Animal Adventure Park, and one of them is meet and feed the famous April, and her son Tajiri.

Of course, one of the cornerstones of the entire park is April, who gained worldwide attention while giving birth to Tajiri, and many people stop to see her.

The park has taken several steps to make sure its visitors are as safe as possible, including spray-painting markers six feet apart from each other throughout the property.

April, and all other animals in the park are waiting to meet new friends like you.

The park is open 7 days a week, from 10 to 4, with last admissions at 3.

For those who are more comfortable staying in their cars, the park’s Drive Thru Zoo is from 9 to 10 Thursday mornings.

Visit The AnimalAdventurePark.com for more information.

