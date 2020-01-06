Despite the controversy, Jason Garnar signs Emergency First Responders Protection Act of 2019

BROOME COUNTY – After much debate, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar has signed a law designed to protect police, firefighters, and EMTs from harassment.

Garnar signed the Emergency First Responders Protection Act of 2019 on Friday.

This is video from a legislative meeting in November, where protesters came out against this bill.

The act would permit charges to be filed against anyone seen to be disruptive toward a first responder’s duties.

The Broome County law would carry a penalty of up to 1 year in jail and a fine as much as $5,000.

The county legislature introduced the law in November, and after a heated meeting, which included delays and even the arrests of some protestors, an amendment was passed which satisfied Garnar.

Opponents worry that the law infringes on people’s constitutional right to protest and could be costly to defend in court.