Despite rain, the German Club Breakfast drew a big crowd

KIRKWOOD N.Y. -A little morning rain didn’t dampen the spirits of those attending an annual celebration in the woods.

The German Club held its third in a series of breakfast events at its picnic grounds in Kirkwood.

On Memorial Day, 4th of July and Labor Day, the club has been hosting breakfasts under tents and pavilions for over 50 years.



There’s a traditional American breakfast of pancakes, eggs, ham and sausage along with 50/50 raffle, live music and plenty of German beer.

With a few down pours to start the day, the crowd wasn’t as large as Memorial or Independence Days, but Club President Kurt Eschbach says they still drew over 300.

“We’re probably the only breakfast in town with a full bar and a polka band and an open dance floor. It’s a bit different than most events we have as a community, and I think that’s one of the reasons that people look forward to coming here,” says Eschbach.

The German Club’s biggest event of the year is still to come.



The annual Oktoberfest takes place on Saturday September 21st from four to nine.



It’s held in September to better ensure better weather for the outdoor celebration.

It will feature live music from the Bavarian Brothers from Rhode Island, sausages and other German delicacies, and as Eschbach puts it, copious amounts of beer.