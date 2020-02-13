Despina’s Greek Restaurant is enjoying their newest move

BINGHAMTON, NY – After bouncing around several locations in downtown Binghamton, a Greek eatery has settled into what it calls it’s best spot yet.

Despina’s Mediterranean Taste moved to 8 Main Street near the Court Street Bridge late last year.

Master chef Despina Jevelekides prepares a variety of Greek, Lebanese and Italian dishes such as lamb gyro, souvlaki and baby Greek salads.

Plus, a large selection of vegan dishes including falafel, tabouli and 3 bean salad.

Co-Owner and Manager Jimmy Gray, who is Despina’s son, says the biggest advantage of the new location is the empty lot for parking next door.

Gray says Despina’s loyal customers are more like family.

“When you come in, you see the person who is making your food. You build that relationship. I think that’s very unique. Not a lot of places around here do you get that authenticity or even that relationship,” says Gray.

Gray says the new location is also attracting new customers including Binghamton High School students and workers at the nearby Department of Social Services.

The hours are Monday through Friday from 11 to 5.

On Saturdays, Despina’s sells its food at the Regional Farmers Market on Upper Front Street.

Plus, it has a variety of products, such as its hummus, Greek dressing and vegan apple pie, for sale at the Taste New York stores on Upper Front and at the Welcome Center on Interstate 81.

You can follow Despina’s on Facebook and Instagram.