Deposit police force to dissolve

DEPOSIT, NY – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office announced details today of its plans for taking over the policing of the Village of Deposit.

Sheriff Dave Harder, County Executive Jason Garnar and Deposit Mayor Bryan Moore held a news conference to discuss the transition.

In November, Deposit residents voted by almost a 2 to 1 margin to abolish the village’s small police force.

Moore says the department’s expenses continued to rise and the village had trouble hiring officers for its part-time positions.

The police department cost the village, which straddles Broome and Delaware Counties, over 200 thousand dollars per year.

Now it will pay the Sheriff’s Office $60,000 annually to cover a deputy dedicated to patrolling the village.

Moore expects the officer to get to know residents on a first name basis.

“He’ll get to know everyone fairly quick. We’re a pretty open community and we’re all fairly close. Everybody pretty much knows each other. I imagine within a week or 2, everybody’s gonna know the face,” says Moore.

The transition is scheduled to take place on March 1st.

The village also voted to abolish its criminal court, turning those cases over to the Town of Sanford in Broome County and the Town of Deposit in Delaware.

That will result in another $40,000 dollars in savings.

Moore says the money saved will be used to lower property taxes.