Deposit man arrested after fleeing police twice

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office has caught 31 year-old Robert Kinzer, whose warrant out for arrest has been out since January 1st.

Kinzer was involved in a domestic dispute on the 1st of January, but fled the scene before cops could arrive.

He was seen again in Deposit on January 8th, but fled again.

Kinzer was finally caught Monday when he met with his probation officer.

He was taken to the Broome County Sheriff’s Office Correctional Facility for arraignment and was released on his own recognizance.

A full list of Kinzer’s charges can be found below:

-Robbery 1st Degree A Class B felony

-Burglary 1st Degree A Class B felony

-Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree A Class D felony

-Aggravated Family Offense A Class E felony

-Grand Larceny 4th Degree A Class E felony

-Criminal Mischief 4th Degree A Class A misdemeanor

-Unlawful Imprisonment 2nd Degree A Class A misdemeanor

-Menacing 2nd Degree A Class A misdemeanor

-Criminal Obstruction Breathing A Class A misdemeanor

-Resisting Arrest A Class A misdemeanor

-Obstructing Government Administration 2nd Degree A Class A misdemeanor