Deposit Elementary’s school TV studio

DEPOSIT, NY – Some children in our area may soon be coming for our jobs here at NewsChannel 34.

Students in Deposit Elementary School’s Enrichment Program hosted Deposit alum and NewsChannel 34 reporter James Atherlay for a news broadcast they do once a month.

The kids, ranging from 2nd grade up to 5th, were able to ask James a few questions in a Q and A style format.

The 4th grade students were then assigned to different roles that would typically be seen during a newscast, including anchor, floor manager, and camera operator.

Deposit Enrichment Program Teacher Melissa Davis says every child in the class could be a professional news reporter one day.

“It gives them confidence. They love to show their friends. We’ll show them a couple things from before we did a couple years ago, and they’ll see themselves on there and see how they’ve grown. And they kind of can critique themselves as well on there, so that’s fun to watch them critique their own skills,” says Davis.

Davis says Jennifer Vanluvender is the mastermind behind the enrichment program.

The interview was done on a green screen, which means any background could be laid down behind the people in the shot.

James says he’s terrified of his future competition.