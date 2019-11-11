Deposit area girl scouts get a new STEM lab

DEPOSIT, NY – Local girl scouts are getting an opportunity to learn about a modern technology that is growing in demand.

The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways broke ground last week on a new, entirely self-sustaining Solar STEM Lab at Camp Amahami in Deposit.

The lab will give the girls the chance to learn more about solar technology and related STEM fields.

STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math.

Director of Development JoAnne Morak says that with STEM occupations growing at twice the rate of other jobs, the lab will better position the girls to work in those fields.

“The goal is to put 2 point 5 million girls in the STEM pipeline by 2025, and we are here today to build this solar STEM lab to do our part to help that happen. We’re already doing great STEM programming, and we have wonderful STEM badges, and this will just be another elevated level of STEM offerings,” says Morak.

The STEM lab and accompanying classroom are expected to be completed by the spring of next year.