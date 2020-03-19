Department of Social Services to close Monday

BINGHAMTON, NY- Broome County is closing most of its facilities to the public, including one which may be handling a lot more new business in the coming days.

The Department of Social Services on Main Street in Binghamton remains open now but is slated to close to the public on Monday.

Exceptions include those with emergency needs such as homelessness and eviction.

For today and tomorrow, DSS has some kiosks in its lobby that people can use to help reduce human interaction.

Commissioner Nancy Williams says the department is preparing for an onslaught of new applications for food stamps and other forms of temporary assistance given the large number of people suddenly out of work.

She says all services will continue, especially for the most vulnerable.

“We’ve added some hotels and motels for our homeless population. We’re working with the NYS Department of Health and our health department to make sure that if our homeless population ends up in a shelter and there’s some concern about the COVID-19 virus, that we’ll have a procedure in place to be able to isolate that person,” says Williams.

Williams says people can apply for or manage their benefits remotely over the phone.

For more information, call 778-1100.

The Broome County Office Building, Dog Shelter, Arena and Forum, Health Department and Public Library are all closed.