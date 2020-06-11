Demolition equipment brought in to clear out OurSpace playground remains

BINGHAMTON, NY – Demolition equipment began clearing away the charred remains of a large portion of OurSpace Park in Binghamton this morning.

LCP Group of Vestal is donating its services to the cleanup work.

The largest fully accessible playground in New York State was torched in the early morning hours of June 1st.

Since then, monetary donations and pledges of free help have poured in toward rebuilding the park.

Mayor Rich David says over $200,000 has been contributed so far.

David says the playground will get rebuilt this year, no ifs, ands or buts.

“Just as the OurSpace Park has been a symbol of community unity, because everyone knows the history about it, the debris is also a negative symbol. And that’s why it’s so important that we move as quickly as possible to remove this debris,” says David.

Demolition of the site was delayed as insurance adjusters completed their inspection.

David says the city is working hard to get the full value of its $510,000 insurance policy.

The park had cost approximately $837,000 to design and build in 2016, and was funded by grants, community donations and in-kind contributions.

More than 900 volunteers also donated about 5,000 hours building it.

To make a donation, go to DonorsWhoCare.org.

There’s also a bottle drive planned at the park on Saturday from 9 until 1.