Demolition begins to make way for new fire station

BINGHAMTON, NY – Demolition began this morning to make way for a new centralized Binghamton fire station that will be built next year.

Gorick Construction started tearing down 235 Court Street and will also demolish 80 Pine Street this week.

The city is in the design phase for a new roughly 7 million dollar fire headquarters with firefighters and apparatus that will cover downtown and portions of neighborhoods in the city.

Mayor Rich David says the station will have additional capacity to temporarily house additional vehicles and personnel should one of the city’s aging neighborhood stations require repair or renovation.

“It also provides us with an opportunity to redesign our fire coverage across the city. This is an ideal location. Still located in downtown with quick access to the Southside, the Eastside, Northside,” says David.

The Court Street location was the original home of Miller Motors back in 1946.

Miller moved to the Vestal Parkway in 1966 when the state took its nearby used car lot to construct the Brandywine Highway.

David says the new station will have additional space to spread out the firefighters who stay there and will also have a decontamination area for equipment and clothing.

He expects construction to begin in the Spring with a goal of completion by year’s end.

The main catalyst for the move from City Hall is the weight of fire trucks putting stress on the building’s concrete floor.

Out of safety concerns, the downtown fire station is moving temporarily to 151 Court Street, former home of a Matthews auto dealership.