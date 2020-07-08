Democrats push for another COVID-19 relief package

WASHINGTON, DC – Senate Democrats are calling on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to bring the Senate back to Washington D-C.

NewsChannel 34’s Morgan Wright shows us how they want to discuss the next coronavirus relief package.

{Senator Richard Blumenthal, D/CT} We should have never left town.

Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal wants the Senate to cancel the rest of its July 4th recess… and return to take up the coronavirus relief package passed by the House seven weeks ago.

{Senator Richard Blumenthal, D/CT} we are up to our necks not only in healthcare crisis but also in economic emergency

Blumenthal says Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is failing to respond to the pandemic.

{Senator Richard Blumenthal, D/CT} facing the most serious catastrophic crisis of our lifetime in both healthcare and our economy.

{Senator Chris Van Hollen, D/MD}… the virus isn’t stopping and so Congress shouldn’t stop.. Mitch McConnell on the other hand decided to take time out.

Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen agrees — Senate lawmakers have work that can’t wait.

{***Senator Chris Van Hollen, D/MD ***} Senator McConnell has not yet even put a proposal on the table

Van Hollen says the bill… called the Heroes act… would provide aid to state and local governments, increase testing, and give economic relief to Americans struggling to put food on the table.

The push to cancel the recess comes as covid cases surge across the country… with more than 58-thousand new cases reported on Tuesday.

{Senate Majority Leader, Sen. Mitch McConnell, R/KY} We had hoped we’d be on the way to saying goodbye to this healthcare pandemic. Clearly it is not over.

Monday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell…signaled the Senate is expected to take up another coronavirus relief package — but it will have to wait until the chamber returns from the July Fourth recess.