Democratic nominee Joe Biden visits Scranton

SCRANTON, PA – Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is back in Northeast Pennsylvania this evening, just outside of his hometown of Scranton.

The former Vice President will be in Moosic for a town hall event at PNC Field at 8 PM, moderated by CNN’s Anderson Cooper.

Early this morning, crews were preparing for his arrival at PNC Field, as nearby residents were anxiously awaiting his visit.

Observers say it’s evident that the region is important to the election, because President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Joe Biden have all visited the Scranton area in just the past few weeks.