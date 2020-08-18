Democratic National Convention begins

WASHINGTON, DC – The Democratic National Convention began mostly virtual Monday night.

As NewsChannel 34’s Morgan Wright shows us, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo had high profile speaking slots.

{Senator Bernie Sanders, I/VT} We must come together, defeat Donald Trump and elect Joe Biden.

Unity was the theme for Democrats – as they kicked-off the first night of the Democratic National Convention virtually rallying for their 2020 ticket – Former Vice President Joe Biden and California Senator Kamala Harris.

{Senator Bernie Sanders, I/VT} This election is the most important in the modern history of this country.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, once Biden’s main opponent in the quest for the party’s nomination threw his support behind Biden and Harris and spoke about the high stakes of this year’s election.

{Senator Bernie Sanders, I/VT} we need an unprecedented response – a movement, like never before, of people who are prepared to stand up and fight for democracy and decency.

Sanders says Americans must band together as the nation grapples with racial unrest and the continued fallout from the pandemic.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who’s state was once the epicenter of COVID 19 outbreak- spoke about the need for real leadership in the face of a crisis.

{New York Governor Andrew Cuomo} it determines whether we thrive and grow, or whether we live or die.

but Governor Cuomo said the Pandemic has taught Americans an important lesson.

{New York Governor Andrew Cuomo} Americans eyes have been opened and we have seen in this crisis the truth – that government matters and leadership matter/// now we need a leader as good as our people.

Cuomo and Sanders say that leader is Joe Biden.