Delgado announces Town Hall meetings

Broome County – Congressman Antonio Delgado is looking to hear from his constituents in Broome and Delaware Counties.

He’s holding a town hall in Deposit this Sunday from 1 to 2 at the State Theater at 148 Front Street.

Delgado encourages all residents to attend, raise questions and present issues.

He says that representation is about showing up and listening to the concerns of his district.

Delgado’s district stretches from the Hudson Valley through the Catskills and includes the Broome County Town of Sanford.

