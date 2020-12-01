Delays and developments in the race for New York’s 22nd Congressional District

CHENANGO COUNTY – Chenango County has dropped a bombshell in the ongoing count for New York’s 22nd Congressional District: 55 unopened mail-in ballots.

The Chenango County Attorney notified a state supreme court justice that the Chenango County Board of Elections had discovered 55 early votes which were not counted.

In a letter to the Justice Scott DelConte, Chenango County says the ballots had apparently been “mislaid and never counted.”

Of those 55 ballots, the attorney said 44 are countable, and 11 are not because a check showed those voters were not registered.

Sunday, Herkimer County corrected its count, and Madison made some corrections yesterday.

Republican challenger Claudia Tenney held a 28,000 vote lead over Democratic incumbent Anthony Brindisi on Election Night.

The total as of yesterday had Tenney with just a seven-vote lead.