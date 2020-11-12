Delayed Presidential transition as Trump refuses to concede

President-elect Joe Biden and his team are pushing forward with their transition in preparation of taking over the White House come January.

President Trump has yet to concede the election to the former V-P.

As NewsChannel 34’s Morgan Wright shows us, many on Capitol Hill say the refusal to accept the results of the election is dangerous.

<{Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, D/NY} Regardless of how many lawsuits that President Trump tries to file he still lost.

New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand says President-elect Joe Biden won the election… and President Trump needs to accept the results.

{Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, D/NY} he now has his acolytes throughout his administration who have gone as far as to say there’ll be a second transition to a second Trump administration that’s just fantasyland.

{Senator Edward Markey, D/MA} Donald Trump is acting like a third world dictator.

Massachusetts Senator Edward Markey says it’s time for Republicans to stand up to the President.

{Senator Edward Markey, D/MA} Unfortunately too many republicans are accommodating his refusal to exceed to the reality that he lost the election

Markey says Republicans know there isn’t any evidence to justify President Trump’s claims.

The president continues to charge – widespread fraud took place during the election… Senate Republicans are walking a fine line of defending the president while not supporting fraud claims…

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

{Senate Majority Leader, Sen. Mitch McConnell, R/KY} There will be apparently litigation. Those cases will be decided and then the Electoral College will meet and then we’ll have the inauguration.

Utah Senator Mitt Romney says despite legal challenges… he expects president-elect Biden will be in the White House.

{Senator Mitt Romney, R/UT} President is fully entitled to call for recounts and investigate any irregularities I think at this stage it’s likely that president-elect Biden will be inaugurated in January.