Delaware County man pleads guilty to sharing child pornography

DELAWARE COUNTY – A Delaware County Man pled guilty today to 2 counts regarding sharing child pornography.

26 year-old Daniel Miller of Stamford, New York was convicted of Promoting an Obscene Sexual Performance by a Child back in 2015, and Endangering the Welfare of a child back in 2017.

Miller admitted today that in August of 2017 he also uploaded images and videos of child porn and sent them using a cell phone he was not permitted to have access to.

He will face a minimum sentence of 15 years and prison and a fine of $250,000 when he is sentenced on March 24th, 2021.

