DELAWARE COUNTY – The New York State Police at Margaretville arrested a Delaware County resident Wednesday for stealing.

44 year-old Robert Rose of Grand George for stealing from a tip jar.

Rose entered a pizzeria on State Highway 23 in Grand George to pick up his order when he took the money out of the jar on January 3rd.

Police caught up with Rose in the early morning hours of Wednesday where he was arrested, and will appear in Roxbury court on February 18th.