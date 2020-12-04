Defense Bill compromise

WASHINGTON, DC – Senate lawmakers have released their annual defense spending bill, the National Defense Authorization Act.

NewsChannel 34’s Morgan Wright tells us what’s missing from the bill.

The President continues to threaten to veto the National Defense Authorization Act….and Rhode Island Democratic Senator Jack Reed is upset.

{Senator Jack Reed, D/RI} It would be the first time in 60 years that we were not able to pass the defense bill…

Reed is the top Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee..and helped negotiate a bill that’s endorsed by leaders from both parties in both the House and Senate.

He says the Defense bill is critically important.

{Senator Jack Reed, D/RI} there’s the quality of life for soldiers, sailors, marines and airmen, there’s the defense of the nation.

President Trump says he’ll veto the bill – if it does not repeal a law that protects social media companies from legal liability for content on their sites.

Reed says that’s a poor excuse for a veto.

{Senator Jack Reed, D/RI} just I think rather weak /// it’s not part of the defense bill.

Reed says the president’s veto threat is harmful to our troops – and sends the wrong signal to our adversaries…

But House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy supports the President’s urgent efforts to crack down on the big tech companies.

{House Minority Leader, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R/CA} they want to pick and choose what goes on.

And White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany says despite the veto threat –

{***White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany ***} the president will always defend our military and ensure that we get adequate defense funding

House Democratic leader Steny Hoyer says he expects both the House and Senate will overwhelmingly approve the bill.

{***House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D/MD ***} if necessary overriding a critical veto by President Trump.