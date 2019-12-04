December 4, 2019 weather forecast

(Wednesday, December 4th 2019) A couple of passing cold fronts will keep snow showers in the air Wednesday and Thursday.

Not much accumulation is expected.

A bit more snow will move in with a disturbance and cold front that may produce a minor accumulation Wednesday into Wednesday night.

A bit of lake effect may affect the area Wednesday night into the start of Thursday, especially areas to the north.

Much of Thursday should be quiet and chilly and a bit more snow possibly mixed with rain may develop with another cold front Friday afternoon.

The weekend looks decent with dry weather. Saturday is colder than Sunday.

Wednesday: Brisk with snow showers developing. Highs in the low 30s. Wind: W 6-18 mph. Wind Chill: 20 to 25.

Wednesday Night:  Few scattered snow showers. Otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Thursday: A few morning snow showers/flurries possible. Highs in the upper 20s to around 30.

Friday: Breezy with a bit of snow possibly mixed with rain developing. Highs in the mid 30s.

Saturday: A flurry early in the day otherwise it will be a quiet, brisk and cold day. Highs in the low to mid 20s.

Sunday: Breezy and milder with intervals of sun possible. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Monday: Breezy with rain showers. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Tuesday: Chance of a mix of rain and snow showers. Highs around 40.

