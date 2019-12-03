December 3, 2019 weather forecast

The stage is set for a nicer Tuesday with some sun developing. Highs Tuesday will be near 30.

A bit more snow will move in Wednesday with a disturbance and cold front that may produce a minor accumulation Wednesday into Wednesday night.

A bit of lake effect may affect the area Wednesday night into the start of Thursday, especially areas to the north.

Much of Thursday should be quiet and chilly and a bit more snow possibly mixed with rain may develop with another cold front Friday afternoon.

Tuesday: Nicer with sun developing. Cold. Highs near 30. Wind: NW 5-15 mph. Wind Chill: 20 to 25.

Tuesday Night:  increasing clouds with some snow showers overnight. Low near 20. Wind: SW 4-10 mph.  Wind chill:  10 to 15

Wednesday: Brisk with snow showers developing. Highs in the low 30s. Wind: W 6-18 mph. Wind Chill: 20 to 25.

Thursday: A few morning snow showers/flurries possible. Highs in the upper 20s to around 30.

Friday: Breezy with a bit of snow possibly mixed with rain developing. Highs in the mid 30s.

Saturday: A flurry early in the day otherwise it will be a quiet, brisk and cold day. Highs in the low to mid 20s.

Sunday: Breezy and milder with intervals of sun possible. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Monday: Breezy with rain showers. Highs in the low to mid 40s

