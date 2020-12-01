December 1 weather forecast: Mild start to the month

(Tuesday, December 1st, 2020) It will be turning chillier today after a milder start with a bit of rain and snow redeveloping.

Little to no snow accumulation is expected today though.

The strong storm system that affected us Monday with a batch of rain will be cooling us off Tuesday.

It will also be providing a bit of rain and snow Tuesday as moisture circulates back in under the belly of the storm system to the north.

Temperatures will fall out of the 40s and into the 30s Tuesday afternoon which will cause any rain showers that develop today to likely mix with, if not change to a bit of snow, especially over the higher terrain. Little to no snow accumulation is expected during the day though.

A slushy coating to an inch or two of snow is probable, especially in the hills Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

Highs Wednesday will be in the 30s and a gusty west-southwest wind will make it feel more like the 20s.

High pressure will nose in for Thursday with some sun expected and highs returning to the low 40s.

We will stay in the low 40s with a bit of rain and or snow possible to round out Friday ahead of a cold front.

Tuesday: Turns brisk with any rain showers mixing with if not changing to snow showers during the afternoon. An early high in the 40s, but readings will fall into the 30s during the afternoon. Little to no snow accumulation is expected. Wind: S→SW 6-18 mph; Wind Chills: 25 to 35.

Tuesday Night: Blustery with occasional snow showers and flurries. A coating to an inch or so of snow is possible. Low around 30. Wind: SW 8-18 mph. Wind Chills: 20 to 30.

Wednesday: Blustery with some snow showers possibly mixed with a little rain in the valleys during the morning. A slushy coating to an inch or so of snow is possible. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Winds: WSW 10-20+ mph. Wind Chills: 20 to 30.

Thursday: Nicer with some sunshine. High in the low 40s.

Friday: Clouds increase with a few rain and or snow showers possibly developing towards evening. Highs in the low 40s.

Saturday: There may be a few lake effect rain and snow showers lingering, especially through the midday hours. Highs near 40.

Sunday: A bit of rain and snow may develop later in the day. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Monday: Brisk and colder with snow showers possible. Highs in the low to mid 30s.