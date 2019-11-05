Debra Gelson votes

BINGHAMTON, NY – Debra Gelson also cast her vote this morning at the Vestal Public Library.

The Democratic candidate for D-A voted with her friends and family

The attorney with the Tully Rinckey law firm says she wants to make combating child abuse a priority in the office.

Gelson says she’s confident that her experience as a prosecutor and a judge will make her the top choice of Broome County voters.

“I’m very proud of the fact that we ran a positive campaign. We spoke about my qualifications, we spoke about my vision for what needs to be done with the district, and we spoke about the independence that needs to be put into the office,” says Gelson.

Gelson was an assistant DA and judge in New Jersey before moving to Vestal.