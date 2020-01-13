Debra Gelson joins DA Mike Korchak’s team

BINGHAMTON, NY – New Broome County District Attorney Mike Korchak has assembled his team of prosecutors, including one of the opponents he defeated in November.

Korchak has hired Debra Gelson to be a Senior Assistant District Attorney.

Korchak, who ran as a Libertarian after narrowly losing the GOP primary, defeated Republican candidate Paul Battisti by 55 votes in the general election.

Gelson, running as the Democratic candidate, finished a distant third.

Gelson will work in the Special Victims and Violent Crimes bureaus within the DA’s office.

Korchak has also appointed Mark Loughran to be his Chief Assistant DA, a position Korchak himself held under prior DA Steve Cornwell.

