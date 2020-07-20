Debate over nursing home immunity

ALBANY, NY – A state Department of Health report from earlier this month showed more than 64,000 COVID-19 related nursing home fatalities since the pandemic started.

But, as our Capitol Correspondent Corina Cappabianca explains, if you’d like to file a suit against a residential healthcare facility right now it can be very difficult.

Within the state budget a provision was passed this year that protected healthcare facilities and professionals from liability during the pandemic.

((David McNally, AARP New York Director of Government Affairs & Advocacy)) We’ve had over 6,000 deaths in nursing homes and New York has led the way on an awful lot of great stuff to respond to the pandemic. This is not one of them.

David McNally with AARP New York says it’s a “travesty of justice” and that the bar has been made “very, very high” to bring forward a lawsuit.

((David McNally, AARP New York Director of Government Affairs & Advocacy)) Taking away someone’s ability to sue for the loss of their loved one or bad care… that’s often the only option a loved one has is civil court.

Senator Alessandra Biaggi and Assemblyman Ron Kim have prospective bills to repeal the provision in the budget.

((Alessandra Biaggi, NYS Senator)) However, now what we are discussing, amongst ourselves as well as our houses is the importance of having a retroactive look back for this specific issue because it will make it basically impossible for families to be able to bring cases.

Senator Biaggi says the way the budget was written the immunity applies to covid and non-covid healthcare provided.

((Alessandra Biaggi, NYS Senator))

If I am a New Yorker and I was injured between March 7th which is what the budget bill retroactively starts at and 4/3 which is when the budget was signed my rights as a New Yorker who was injured by a doctor, harmed by a doctor are taken away retroactively through this budget bill for non covid related injuries.

While lawmakers are expected to be in session this week, Biaggi says her goal is to get this bill “right” and that may mean waiting until after legislative hearings take place next month on nursing homes and the coronavirus.