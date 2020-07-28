Debate continues over next round of stimulus

WASHINGTON, DC – Now that Republican Senators have finally unveiled their plans for the next round of Coronavirus economic relief, the battle is on.

While the GOP proposal includes another round of direct payments for some Americans, it cuts the federal unemployment supplement from $600 per week to $200 per week.

It provides for liability protection for businesses that reopen and provides money to help re-open schools.

But, as NewsChannel 34’s Morgan Wright shows us, Democrats say the Republican plan doesn’t do enough to help everyday Americans make ends meet and safely return to work and school.

<{Senate Majority Leader, Sen. Mitch McConnell, R/KY} Republicans want to send thousands of dollars more to American families. If Democrats wont come to the table they get nothing.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Republican’s 1-trillion-dollar HEALS Act is the right solution for the country.

{Senate Majority Leader, Sen. Mitch McConnell, R/KY} Our nation stands at a challenging crossroads we have one foot in this pandemic and one foot in the recovery.

The GOP plan would invest more than 100 billion dollars into schools help small businesses and put cash directly into the hands of Americans.

The rescue package needs bipartisan support to pass the Senate… But Democrats say the GOP plan isn’t bold enough to meet the moment.

{Senator Ben Cardin, D/MD} it’s not adequate for state and local government assistance, it’s not adequate on education.

Maryland Senator Ben Cardin says Democrats especially take issue with the slash to federal unemployment benefits.

{Senator Ben Cardin, D/MD} the extra funds have been desperately needed by American families.

{Senate Democratic Leader, Sen. Chuck Schumer, D/NY} People can’t feed their kids, people are losing their homes, getting kicked out of their apartments, small businesses are going up, the Republican response – Let em’ eat cake.

Senate Democratic Leader Senator Chuck Schumer says the plan is too little, too late.

{Senate Democratic Leader, Sen. Chuck Schumer, D/NY} We Democrats want a real bill that answers people’s needs that deal with the serious problems we face. That’s what were fighting for.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell maintains this is just a starting place for the negotiations.