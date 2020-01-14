Day of Action planned for the Broome County Jail

Local News

by: NC 34 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BINGHAMTON, NY – A national organization is calling for the ouster of Broome County Sheriff Dave Harder for alleged negligence and abuse inside the county jail resulting in multiple inmate deaths.

As part of a National Day of Action Wednesday, the non-profit Together We Stand is looking to spread the word about what it calls injustices being done inside the Broome County Jail.

The organization is partnering with the family of Salladin Barton, who died in the jail in January 2015, in calling on state and local officials to investigate conditions and medical care within the facility.

Barton’s death was ruled a drug overdose, but his family contends that he had a number of health concerns that were ignored by the jail medical staff.

Harder has repeatedly insisted that jail staff played no role in the death of Barton or any other inmate who has died at the facility in recent years.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News

Greek Peak 8 Pack

Buy the Greek Peak 8 Pack Now