Day of Action planned for the Broome County Jail

BINGHAMTON, NY – A national organization is calling for the ouster of Broome County Sheriff Dave Harder for alleged negligence and abuse inside the county jail resulting in multiple inmate deaths.

As part of a National Day of Action Wednesday, the non-profit Together We Stand is looking to spread the word about what it calls injustices being done inside the Broome County Jail.

The organization is partnering with the family of Salladin Barton, who died in the jail in January 2015, in calling on state and local officials to investigate conditions and medical care within the facility.

Barton’s death was ruled a drug overdose, but his family contends that he had a number of health concerns that were ignored by the jail medical staff.

Harder has repeatedly insisted that jail staff played no role in the death of Barton or any other inmate who has died at the facility in recent years.