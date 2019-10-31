Danielle House Fun-Raiser to be held tomorrow

BINGHAMTON NY – A place that provides a home away from home to people going through a difficult time is turning to the community for help.

The Danielle House is holding its 12th annual Fun-raiser tomorrow evening.

Danielle House first opened in January 2002 as a place for out-of-town family members to stay when their loved one is in a local hospital.

It also offers rooms for people undergoing outpatient cancer treatments.

The house is named for Danielle Stento, a Binghamton woman who was tragically injured by a drunk driver while a student at the University of Buffalo 30 years ago.

Her parents, Tony and Diane Stento, never forgot the generosity of strangers who opened their home to them while Danielle was in a hospital in Buffalo.

Diane says the house on Riverside Drive in Binghamton offers a warm and welcoming place of respite.

“We become that family to them. It’s beautiful. You probably saw when you came in, one of our guests was just chatting with our volunteers. It’s encouraging to them, they share stories, we share our stories and it’s just a commonality of just love and concern,” says Diane.

Stento says Danielle House has 25 volunteers who help to run the home 9 to 5 each day.

However, the operation has many expenses, including utilities, water bills, food and household supplies and a paid staff of caretakers who stay at the house overnight.

To pay these expenses, Danielle House holds its annual Fun-Raiser at the McKinley in Endicott.

Tomorrow night beginning at 6 PM, there will be a catered dinner, family-style, raffles, silent auction and live music.

Admission for 2 is covered by the purchase of a $100 raffle ticket which makes guests eligible for a $20,000 prize.

Tickets are still available.

Call 724-1540 or go to Daniellehouse.org