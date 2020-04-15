Dairy farmers struggling amid COVID-19 pandemic

WASHINGTON, D.C – While dairy farmers across the nation expected this to be a good year for them, with new markets in Canada, farmers have had to dump a lot of product.

NewsChannel 34’s Morgan Wright shows us how lawmakers are working to help troubled farmers.

{Congressman Anthony Brindisi, D/NY} This is probably one of the worst situations dairy has been in in a number of years.

New York Congressman Anthony Brindisi says dairy farmers are struggling to deal with excess products after customers around the country closed up shop.

{Congressman Anthony Brindisi, D/NY} The demand is not among the restaurants or the school lunch programs as much

Some producers even decided to dump milk down the drain.

Brindisi says there needs to be a better way.

{Congressman Anthony Brindisi, D/NY} there is an increase in demand among food banks for dairy products there’s a huge demand in grocery stores those sales have gone up 40 percent.

Until congress can pass more relief… Brindisi is calling on the US Department of Agriculture to step in and help.

{***Sonny Perdue, USDA AG Secretary ***} It’s really a shame to see milk being dumped

Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue says he has a plan to help struggling farmers.

{***Sonny Perdue, USDA AG Secretary ***} About 2 billion in taking product off the market – excess product – milk, pork, protein, produce that are buying – delivering to food banks and delivering it to people who need it.

{Alan Bjerga, Senior VP Communications, National Milk Producers Federation} It’s absolutely the right step the question is the scope of that step.

Alan Bjerga with the National Milk Producers Federation calls the plan encoraging… and says he’s encouraged by the development, but says money alone won’t fix the problem.

{Alan Bjerga, Senior VP Communications, National Milk Producers Federation} They need the purchaser they need the distribution network. Again you can keep dairy farmers in business and keep plants operating if you create this mechanism.

Perdue says he is presenting his plan for the president’s approval later this week.