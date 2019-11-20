DA Race – still not over?

BINGHAMTON, NY- Last night the absentee ballots were counted, giving Mike Korchak 15,510 total votes and Paul Battisti 15,464 votes.

While Korchak is the clear winner here with a 46 vote lead, Battisti is continuing in press on.

He’s demanding a hand count of the ballots to make sure no mistakes were made.

It is uncertain if this was agreed to or not, and the amount of time this would take is also unclear.

Gelson fell behind with 11,519 votes.

On the Endicott mayor side, Linda Jackson beat Cheryl Chapman by a mere 18 votes.