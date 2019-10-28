CV Alumni come back to inspire students

BINGHAMTON N.Y – Chenango Valley School District used some its accomplished graduates to try and inspire its current crop of students.

CV welcomed back five former students Friday who were honored as the newest inductees into its Alumni Hall of Fame.

The guests toured the district, speaking at Port Dickinson and Chenango Bridge Elementaries and the middle and high schools during the day, before being officially recognized during an evening reception.

The alumni spoke about their personal journeys, hoping to encourage the students to step out of their comfort zones.

“This idea that even if high school is scary, because it certainly was for me, that what you’re gonna evolve into is really rudimentary at this stage. But if it’s positive and compassionate, it has a chance therefore, to really develop into something special,” says restaurant owner and Nobel Peace Prize runner up Gary Butch.

“Each individual is not who everyone says that they have to be. They can be their own person. They can design the path they take. And whether that path keeps them here in the area or takes them all across the country, whatever the case they’ll always have these memories, they’ll have this as a foundation,” says Cornell.



Other honorees included Court Analyst Maureen Pratt Roberts, Associate Professor at Albany College of Pharmacy Jessica Knowles Farrell and Greg Butch, brother and business partner of Gary Butch.



The district also honored its School Resource Officer, Bobby Stapleton of the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.