Cutler Botanic Garden daylilies recognized nationally

TOWN OF DICKINSON – Here today, gone tomorrow.

The ephemeral beauty of the daylilies at the Cutler Botanic Garden in the Town of Dickinson is being recognized nationally.

It’s been designated an official American Daylily Society Display Garden.

The exhibit was established in 2010, largely through a gift from Fred Lewis of Montrose.

The garden has over 300 different cultivars, or named varieties, of hemerocallis, the genus name for daylilies.

The hearty perennial got its name because its blossoms only last for one day.

And gardeners are able to create new hybrids, there are currently 70,000 registered with the American Daylily Society.

“It’s probably going to mean a lot more visitorship to this area from hemerocallis enthusiasts and other hybridizers. They’re from all over the country. There’s 5,000 members,” says the Director of Cutler Botanic Garden, Linda Syoboda.

Hemerocallis blossoms bloom for just one month, from mid July to mid August.

4 Master Gardeners at Cutler, under the leadership of Virginia Wirsing, are credited with caring for the display and earning the distinction.

Cutler Botanic Garden is free to the public and open from dawn to dusk, 7 days a week.