Curcio Printing is making takeout/delivery signs for restaurants, aiding face mask production

VESTAL, NY – A local printing company is using its expertise to assist medical professionals and local restaurants.

Curcio Printing in Vestal is using the equipment it uses to bind printed materials to trim plastic transparencies for the Southern Tier 3-D Printed Face Shield Project.

The project brings together the contributions of several local businesses to produce face shields for local doctors and nurses to use.

Curcio also has printed bright yellow yard signs that read “Open for Takeout/Delivery” that it has given away to any local restaurant that wants one.

Graphic Designer Jenn DePersis says Curcio is happy to do what it can in response to the crisis.

“Since it’s affected everyone, then everyone can do something, even if it’s staying home, supporting local business, do whatever you have to do, but hopefully we can all help each other out and get through this,” says DePersis.

Curcio gave the signs to local restaurant organziations STIR and Eat Bing as well as distributing a few on their own.

Any local eatery who wants a sign can request one by calling 729-2477 or emailing info at CurcioPrinting.com.