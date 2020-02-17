Cuomo working on proposal to get rid of the “Pink Tax”

ALBANY, NY – We’re getting closer to the state’s April 1st budget deadline.

And, Governor Cuomo is working to make sure his proposal of eliminating the so-called “Pink Tax” is included.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca explains what it is.

((Corina Cappabianca, NYS Capitol Correspondent))

Advocates of getting rid of the Pink Tax say it’s “gender-based” price discrimination on everyday things like shampoos and razors.

((Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul))

There’s 12 razors, disposable. They both have two blades. They both have a lubricating strip with a pivoting head. How ’bout that? I found identical CVS brand. Same size. 50 cents more to get the pink one.

According to axthepinktax.com women pay on average more than $1300 a year on goods and services that are similar to mens’.

In a statement Governor Cuomo said:

“This year New York will once again lead the nation and continue our work to end this shameful and repugnant injustice by eliminating the so-called pink tax once and for all – because pink or blue, the price should be the same.”

Under the proposal some service providers would be required to post price lists.

Companies that violate the law would face civil penalties.

There are currently bills in the state senate and assembly that would prohibit businesses from charging a price for goods on the basis of gender.

((Corina Cappabianca, NYS Capitol Correspondent))

Similar versions were first introduced in 2017.