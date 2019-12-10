Cuomo signs off on new state regulations regarding hemp

BINGHAMTON, NY – Hemp advocates in Greater Binghamton are celebrating new state regulations governing hemp products such as CBD.

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo and Kaelan Castetter of Castetter Sustainability Group held a news conference yesterday at the Koffman Southern Tier Incubator.

They say they’re relieved that Governor Cuomo has signed a bill that took 5 years to produce.



The law requires laboratory testing of hemp extract products including CBD.

There has been a flourishing of CBD products on the market, claiming to treat a variety of ailments including stress and pain.

Advocates say consumers need more reliable information about the amount and quality of CBD in those items, something the law is meant to address.



Lupardo says New York is proud to be a national leader in the hemp movement.

“The fact that people have called us from other states to mimic what we’re doing is a very good feeling. Florida, as you know, they’ve been struggling with their citrus crops. They’re looking for something else to grow. They’re looking to New York for leadership. It’s a nice thing,” says Lupardo.

The hemp advocates also praised new federal guidance confirming the legality of industrial hemp which they believe will pave the way for hemp farmers and processors to access banking services such as loans and wire transfers.

Binghamton University will host a Hemp Symposium and Expo on January 11th.

It will include seminars, policy roundtables, exhibitors and networking.