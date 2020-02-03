Cuomo signs off on limo safety

ALBANY, NY – It’s been over a year since a fatal limo crash in Schoharie shocked New York State.

Governor Cuomo has signed off on a multi-pronged limo safety package.

As NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca shows us, there are 10 safety measures included such as GPS requirements and higher penalties for illegal u-turns.

Limo safety legislation was a big priority among lawmakers this year after a lack of coordination in the New York State Senate and Assembly last year.

But, work continued between session.

((Chris Tague, NYS Assemblymember))

We got together last July and said we need to get together on this and make sure that the language in the Senate and in the Assembly were the same and that we had a good package of bills that was going to address each one of the issues.

((Angelo Santabarbara, NYS Assemblymember))

This legislative package, a significant legislative package was one of the first pieces of legislation we took up as a package. Ten bills passed at once in both houses in the same day and now signed into law.

The legislation:

-boosts seatbelt requirements for stretch limos

-requires new commercial drivers license requirements

-Ups the penalties for improper U-turns

-Details new GPS requirements

-Creates a new customer service hotline and website

But, some of the bills won’t take effect right away.

((Chris Tague, NYS Assemblymember))

It’s disappointing, but, let’s make sure that everything is right. It gives us time to make sure that everything we wanted to do has been confirmed and that it’s going to work right.

The bill requiring stretch limos to be “retrofitted” with seatbelts won’t go into effect until January of 2023.

And, the website and hotline bill also takes effect in a year.

((Angelo Santabarbara, NYS Assemblymember))

That will take a little time to get that website up and running. The GPS technology that’s going to be required in these vehicles, will actually take a little bit of time to get those installed. But, the point is it is in law now, it is going to be required.