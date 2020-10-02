Cuomo sends Trump family New York themed care package

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, NY – After the news of President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the virus, Governor Cuomo has decided to help.

Cuomo announced he will be sending a “New York Cares” package to the President and family.

The package will include apples from Upstate farms, bagels from New York City, cheesecake from Junior’s, chicken wings from Dinosaur BBQ and apple cider.

Cuomo says he is willing to put aside political differences as they are both New Yorkers and knows the anxiety of the situation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News