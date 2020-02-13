Cuomo seeks deal with Trump over Trusted Traveler program

WASHINGTON, DC – Governor Cuomo says he’ll meet with President Trump this week to try and settle a dispute and end White House retaliation against a controversial state law.

The Green Light law allows all New York residents, including undocumented immigrants, to apply for and receive a state driver’s license.

The law also prevents the state DMV from sharing information with the Department of Homeland Security.

The Trump administration reacted by announcing that New York residents will no longer be eligible to apply for or renew their enrollment in certain Trusted Traveler Programs like Global Entry, which speeds travelers through immigration and customs at airports and ports of entry.

NewsChannel 34’s Morgan Wright reports on efforts by Cuomo to call a truce.

<{Congressman Tom Reed, R/NY} Giving illegal immigrants drivers licenses creates a whole potential vector of threats to our American citizens

New York Congressman Tom Reed says New York’s Green Light law is a dangerous policy that undermines national security.

{Congressman Tom Reed, R/NY} If you read the 9/11 report that investigated the cause of 9/11 – fraudulent travel documents are just important to terrorist organizations as weapons was what their conclusion was.

Because of the program… the Department of Homeland Security says New Yorkers can no longer participate in certain Trusted Traveler Programs like Global Entry.

The move comes as the Trump administration plans to ramp up efforts against jurisdictions providing safe havens to illegal immigrants.

{***William Barr, Attorney General ***} We will consider taking action against any jurisdiction that, or any politician who, unlawfully obstructs the federal law enforcement function and the enforcement of our immigration laws.

{ON CAM} New York is trying to fight back. The State’s Attorney General filed suit on Monday… and on Thursday… Governor Andrew Cuomo is heading to the White House to meet with President Trump to try to change his mind.

{Governor Andrew Cuomo, NY} That’s putting politics above basic public service…

Cuomo says the Trump Administration just want access to New York’s DMV records because it includes undocumented New Yorkers – and the administration wants those records…

{Governor Andrew Cuomo, NY} There is no person who is undocumented or who is not a citizen who is going to apply for federal clearance. It’s nonsensical.