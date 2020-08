ALBANY, NY – Governor Cuomo spared the fate of bowling alleys on Friday.

Starting Monday, bowling alleys will be allowed to open with proper safety protocols in place, including masks and social distancing.

They will also only be operating at 50% capacity with every other lane closed.

The Governor also announced the reopening of gyms, and protocols will be released by the state on Monday.

Today marks the seventh straight day where the statewide infection rate has been below one percent.